Learn about Michigan beers

There’s a lot of talk today about about brewing beers and craft beers. But you don’t hear much talk about the history of beer. What is the backstory on that bubbly brew in your mug? Learn about the history of Michigan beers during Motor City Brew Tour’s Detroit & Ann Arbor Beer Books History Talk with Liberty Street Brewing Co. Stephen Johnson, author of Detroit Beer — A History of Brewing in the Motor City and owner of Motor City Brew Tours, will be joined by David Bardallis, the author of Ann Arbor— A Hoppy History of Tree Town Brewing. A book signing will follow the discussion. Pre-registration suggested. 7-8:30pm. Thursday, November 30.

Liberty St. Brewing

149 W. Liberty St., Plymouth, MI

248-825-3085 | motorcitybrewtours.com