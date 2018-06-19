Land Stewardship Discussion at Toledo Museum of Art

The Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) will celebrate conservation this June with Community, a new installation from British artist Rebecca Louise Law. As an artist concerned with promoting sustainability practices, Law’s site-specific piece will include previous works along with thousands of local plants and flowers sourced by volunteers. To illuminate the concepts of Community, the TMA has invited sustainability activists to discuss Land Stewardship. Featured speakers include Rob Krain and Melanie Coulter of the Black Swamp Conservancy (BSC).

2pm | Saturday, June 23

Toledo Museum of Art Little Theater | 2445 Monroe St

419-255-8000 | toledomuseum.org | Free