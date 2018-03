Ten years ago, you might have impressed your date by tying a knot in a cherry stem with your tongue. But in 2018? Get spittin’. Wow significant others and strangers with impressive feats of oral strength in the North Peak Cherry Pit Spitting Contest. At least enjoy some North Peak beers, including one brewed with Michigan cherries, the Mitten’s most famous fruit.

6-9pm | Wednesday, April 4

Beer Grotto | 303 S. Ashley St., Ann Arbor, MI

734-369-4212 | beergrotto.com