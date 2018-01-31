Inclusive Inc: Women of Toledo to host a panel forum on Women in Hijab

In conjunction with World Hijab Day, Inclusive Inc: Women of Toledo will host a panel forum on Women in Hijab. Speakers will discuss progressive opportunities, community alliances, how far society has come regarding women in hijab, and how far we still have to go. Panelists include Zarinah El-Amin Naeem, Anthropologist and founder of Beautiful Wrapped, and Dr. Asma M. Abdel Halim, an associate professor in the University of Toledo Women’s and Gender Studies department and a researcher in Muslim women’s’ rights. 5pm. Thursday, February 1.

West Toledo Branch Public Library,1320 W. Sylvania Ave.

419-377-5457 | womenoftoledo.org | Free