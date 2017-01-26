Did you know that hula hooping burns about seven calories per minute? Put this to the test at Hoop Yourself into Shape, a hula hooping class for all ages, not just for kids. Improve your balance and flexibility in this full-body workout session as Colleen Bell, Mae C Rae Hoops’ certified Hoop Dance instructor, teaches you basic techniques and movements. Take what you learned at the workshop home with you and continue improving your health while having some hula hooping fun.

7-8pm Monday, January 30. $15.

Perrysburg Gymnastics Center | 12905 Eckel Junction Rd.

419-874-9383 | perrysburggymnastics.com