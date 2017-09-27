Hillary Clinton Live stops in Ann Arbor

Are you still reeling from Hillary Clinton’s loss in her run for the presidency? Apparently so is she— the former First Lady and Secretary of State is headed to Ann Arbor’s Hill Auditorium, touring in support of her memoir What Happened? during an event titled Hillary Clinton Live. On stage, she will speak candidly about her experiences in the White House and what exactly went wrong with her campaign. This might be your best bet to get some closure— and maybe a book signed? 7pm. Tuesday, October 24. $200+. Hill Auditorium,