Help out Food for Thought, an organization dedicated to feeding the hungry, by stocking their shelves while partying like it’s the 80’s at their PB & Jams: a Radically Retro PB&J Party. Come dressed in your best 80’s attire and donate peanut butter, jelly/jam and other snacks like cookies and chips. 6-7pm Friday, March 9.

Food for Thought

316 Adams St., Floor 2 | 419-972-0022

feedtoledo.org