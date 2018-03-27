Go Green At The Ann Arbor Hash Bash

Grab your best buds and head up to the Ann Arbor Hash Bash, which has been held on the first Saturday of April for years (and before that on April 1 since the early ’70s).

While Michigan law currently supports medical marijuana, the festival serves as an official pilgrimage for regional THC enthusiasts of all varieties. While we’re not giving legal advice, we are letting you know that Hash Bash will spark up with a power hour at high noon on the University of Michigan Diag. Of course, there will be plenty of entertainment for the expected 10,000+ attendees. Check out the lineup of musicians, comedians, poets, and speakers online before the fest.

Saturday, April 7 | 800 Monroe St., Ann Arbor, MI

monroestreetfair.com