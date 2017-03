Downtown 419’s event committee Glass City Social will open an arcade/bar for one weekend only. Set up in the old Broer Freeman jewelry building; get the high score on your favorite arcade game while enjoying a craft beer. Will feature classic arcade games, billiards, craft beer and music from DJ Muha. Two sessions each day: 7pm-9:30pm, 10pm-12:30pm. March 24-25. $20.

Glass City Social

622 Jefferson Ave. | downtown419.com