Ghosts And Ghouls: We’re On The Hunt

Calling all ghost hunters, seekers and believers— Erie Shores Paranormal Team will be hosting the perfect all-day event for you. At Midwest Parafest, experts on paranormal, Bigfoot, and UFOs gather for an evening of spookiness and merriment.

Mediums, authors and celebrities, such as K.J. McCormick from the Ghost Hunters T.A.P.S. team and the Klinge Brothers from Ghost Lab, will appear as guest speakers. Meet the experts at meet-n-greet tables while shopping at vendors’ tables.

Following the conference, participate in a celebrity ghost hunt, for an additional charge, inside the 109-year-old Toledo Yacht Club building. Tickets for the hunt are limited and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. $45-$60

9am-2am | Saturday, April 7 to Sunday, April 8

Toledo Yacht Club | 3900 N. Summit St., Bldg 2, Toledo

419-726-3485 | erieshoresparanormal.com