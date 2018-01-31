“Ghost Dogs: Living with Urban Coyotes” at the Toledo-Lucas County Main Library

Toledo isn’t known for its urban coyotes, but metro areas like Chicago and Detroit have them in droves. Learn more about urban coyotes and what bigger issues they may bring during the annual Forum on Local Natural History and Research at the Toledo-Lucas County Main Library. Dr. Stanley Gehrt, this year’s keynote speaker and expert on wildlife ecology, presents, “Ghost Dogs: Living with Urban Coyotes,” an inside look at the habits and patterns of coyotes living in metro areas. $40. 9:30am-4pm. Saturday, February 3.

Toledo Lucas County Main Library, 325 N. Michigan

419-259-5200 | toledolibrary.org