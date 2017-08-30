Ghost Day with Paranormal Toledo

To encounter Toledo true believers, go to the Collingwood Arts Center to confirm the existence of ghosts. Paranormal Toledo interacts with local ghost hunters, spiritualists and occult fanatics during a full day of lectures, films and spooky vendors. $30 ghost tours. $50 VIP experience includes dinner and a ghost hunt at the center ‘til 2am with Paul Bradford from the Ghost Hunters TV show. 10am-8pm. Saturday, September 23. $15-$50.

Collingwood Arts Center

2413 Collingwood Blvd. | 419-407-6747

Find the event on Facebook