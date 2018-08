Hit the road up to Ypsilanti for the DIYpsi Summer Festival. Over 90 arts and crafters from all over the United States will show off and sell their intricate wares. Take a break from shopping to listen to the live music. $1.

11am-8pm | Saturday, August 18

Noon-6pm | Sunday, August 19

ABC Microbrewery | 720 Norris St, Ypsilanti, MI

734-480-2739 | diypsi.com