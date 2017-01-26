Young women can enjoy a new way to exercise in 2017, thanks to an initiative offered by the global dance fitness company Jazzercize, Inc. The company has launched GirlForce, a program offering free classes to girls aged 16-21 throughout 2017. Girls can take advantage of the classes at two local Jazzercise facilities: Toledo Jazzercise Fitness Studio (1100 N. McCord) and Perrysburg Jazzercise Fitness Center (120 W South Boundary).

For more information, please contact Suzanne Phillips

jazzercisetoledo@bex.net

419-280-9124 | jazzercise.com/Community/GirlForce