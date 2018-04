Are you ready to feel nostalgic? Be prepared to sing your heart out at the Ottawa Tavern during their Drunk Disney Night. Watch classic, sing-along Disney movies The Jungle Book and Aladdin while taking advantage of drink specials. If Disney movies aren’t enough to get you harmonizing, the alcohol surely will.

7pm-midnight | Sunday, April 15

The Ottawa Tavern, 1815 Adams St.

419-725-5483 | innovationconcerts.com | Free