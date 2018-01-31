Dr. Dylan Miner presentation on Art and Activism in an Age of Ongoing Colonialism

Activist, and scholar Dr. Dylan Miner is director of American Indian and Indigenous Studies at Michigan State University. An accomplished artist and powerful advocate for the rights of indigenous peoples, Miner will visit Bowling Green on February 13 as part of its spring speaker series. His presentation, Art and Activism in an Age of Ongoing Colonialism, is followed by a next-day workshop, 12:30-2pm Wednesday, February 14. View Miner’s work at wiisaakodewinini.com. 5:30pm. Tuesday, February 13.

Wood County District Public Library,

251 N. Main St., Bowling Green.

419-352-5104 | wcdpl.org | Free