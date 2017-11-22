Current Magazine celebrates winning wordsmiths at Poetry & Fiction Party

Our sister publication, Current, Ann Arbor’s arts and entertainment info source, has announced the winners of its annual Poetry and Fiction contest. Hear from the winning Washtenaw County wordsmiths at the Literati Bookstore, Ann Arbor’s hippest nook for bookworms, during Current Magazine’s Poetry & Fiction Party. Celebrate the submissions with readings by winners, as well as special guests Molly Raynor and Anthony Zick. If time permits, the evening will end with an open mic. Light appetizers and drinks. Readings start at 7pm. 6:30-8:30pm. Wednesday, November 29.

Literati Bookstore

124 E. Washington St., Ann Arbor

734-668-4044 | ecurrent.com