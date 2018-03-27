Buzz By Detroit’s Freep Film Festival (Buzz-Kill: Jay And Silent Bob Get Old!)

For the fifth year, the Detroit Free Press will host the Freep Film Festival. While the documentary-based festival has focused on Detroit and Michigan, Freep has grown in size and, this year, will run for five days (April 11-15), featuring more than 70 programs. Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes will kick off the fest on April 10 as they host the “Jay & Silent Bob Get Old” podcast live at the Fillmore Detroit during a pre-party.

Pre-party | April 10

Festival | April 11-15 | Times, prices and locations vary.

See freepfilmfestival.com for more information.