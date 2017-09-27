Barktoberfest at the Centennial Terrace

Have a beer and a brat with your best friend: your dog! At Barktoberfest: A Hops and Hounds Event, a canine party brings the fun for people and their pets. With a human/animal costume contest (as well as costume contests for dogs and humans separately), bounce houses, games for pets, live music and plenty of beer and brats for all, this tribute to Oktoberfest will be a howlingly good time for all ages. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society. Noon-3pm. Saturday, October 14. $10/adults, Free/kids, dogs.

Centennial Terrace

5773 Centennial Rd. | Sylvania | 419-297-4427 facebook.com/barkforlifelc