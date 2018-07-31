Bar Hop During the Toledo Pride Pub Crawl

Have you ever been to a gay bar? What about visiting five in one night? Help support Toledo Pride weekend (August 17-18) by hopping on a bus and supporting the Toledo Pride Pub Crawl. Visit RHouse, McCune’s Other Side Bistro Bar, Mojo’s, Legends Showbar, and Georgjz419 Fun Food & Spirits in one night, and you won’t even have to drive. Meet at Mojo’s (130 N. Erie St.) at 7:30pm. The bus leaves at 8pm. Saturday, August 11. 21+ only.

$20 single ticket | $30 for two tickets | Swag included

Tickets are limited, so buy them early at 2018toledopubcrawl.brownpapertickets.com