Looking at famous monuments such as Stonehenge and the Great Pyramids, you may or may not have known that they were built to align with the stars. Ever wonder what else the sky can tell you? Discover the patterns from the sun, moon and stars, and how you can use them in your daily life at Lourdes University’s event, Appold Planetarium Presents— Compass, Calendar, Clock. Enjoy music from the Toledo Symphony Orchestra 30 minutes (7pm) before the showing. $4-$5. 7:30-9pm. Saturdays, January 20 & 27, and February 10 & 24.

Appold Planetarium, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania

419-517-8897 | lourdes.edu