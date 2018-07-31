Ann Arbor Hosts Great Lakes VegBash

Vegetarians, vegans, and anyone looking for a meatless meal, will sink their teeth into cruelty-free delights at the 2018 Great Lakes VegBash. Celebrate vegetarian and vegan cuisine from a dozen restaurants, caterers, and food trucks, while swapping recipes, baked goods and more. Enjoy live music, shopping, an art fair, a vegan beer tent, nonprofit organization information, and limited onsite camping,both Friday and Saturday nights ($40 per night). All tickets include a $5 food voucher.

$10/adults in advance | $12/at the door | Free/children 12 and under | 11am-8pm | Saturday, August 4.

Washtenaw Fairgrounds, Ann Arbor | Vegbash.com