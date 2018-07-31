8 Ball Ann Arbor Screens Altered States and The Fly

Ever feel like an alienated, isolated weirdo? Perfect. Get strange in the dark at the 8 Ball in Ann Arbor during a transformational double feature featuring Altered States, the 1980 film about hallucinatory drug-fueled experiments, and The Fly, David Cronenberg’s 1986 cult classic about a man who transformed into a giant humanoid fly. The two trippy 80s films will be screened together with themed trivia and a mixtape from Secret Lair during the intermission. No isolation chamber provided, but bar flies are more than welcome.

8:30pm-12:30am | Tuesday, August 7.

8 Ball, 208 S. 1st St., Ann Arbor

734-996-8555 | facebook.com/8BallSaloon | Free