Over 40 films will be screened at the legendary Michigan Theater when A2 holds its 55th annual Ann Arbor Film Festival (AAFF). See which film takes the prestigious Ken Burns Award for Best of Festival or check out the many offscreen film exhibits and events staged around town, including live cinema performances and after parties. There’s much to experience and even more to watch. Over $22,000 in prizes will be handed out in numerous categories— and filmmaker Michael Moore will give out the award for Best Documentary. Screening and event times vary. Check the website for the full schedule. 7pm. Tuesday, March 21-Sunday, March 26. $100/all-festival pass, $12/general per screening, $8/students per screening.

Michigan Theater

603 E. Liberty St. | Ann Arbor | MI

734-668-8463 | aafilmfest.org