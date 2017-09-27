DRINKING MAUMEE BAY

Wood County poultry barns,

Ohio mega farms, Indiana hog pens,

a Mapquest scan of hot

blue dots upriver

across the state line

to Ft. Wayne and beyond.

Froth and runoff pumped

from CAFO tanks

through treatment troughs,

then piped to the sink.

Chemical soup, chicken poop,

cow plop, muck, faint flecks.

Iridescent striations, phosphorus,

zinc and merc lace

the white flesh of fish

Ohio’s pregnant moms

risk fetuses to taste.

Sludge from Toledo’s ship canal,

harbor dredge, ballast, dock drop,

the Maumee River dumps

it all in the Bay.

From cooling towers west and east

nuclear vapors lift and drift.

Steam clouds over Monroe condense.

Mist blankets bunkers across Ft. Perry,

intoxicating the watery mix of Roundup,

nuclear juice, agribusiness, industry,

treatment plant chemistry and green algae.

Water intake from a ghostly lake,

concrete pillbox in the haze,

ditch to tap, taste, each drink waste.