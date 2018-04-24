10 Can’t-Miss Events During ‘Blue Week’

1. Blue Week Kick Off

Kick off Blue Week Meet and mingle with other environmentally minded locals during The Blue Week Kick-Off party. Free.

5-7pm | Wednesday, May 9th

The Black Cloister Brewing Co | 619 Monroe St, Toledo

2. Turning the Hills Blue

Spend mother’s day caring about mother nature by planting native seeds and enjoying a tour of the Ottawa Hills riparian area led by the Nature Conservancy staff every half hour. Free.

2-5pm | Sunday, May 13

Epworth United Methodist Church | 4855 W Central Ave, Ottawa Hills

3. Lupine in Bloom

Wild Blue Lupine is one of Oak Openings’ signature species and the only host plant for the endangered Karner Blue Butterfly. Check out and learn more about the beautiful plant during the naturalist led walk. Free.

10-11:30am | Monday, May 14

Oak Openings Preserve Lodge | 5230 Wilkins Rd, Whitehouse

4. Butterflies of Oak Openings

Take a stroll led by Jan Dixon through Oak Openings in search of the diverse and unique butterflies that flutter through the park. Free.

2-4pm | Monday, May 14

The Nature Conservancy Kitty Todd Preserve | 10420 Old State Line Rd, Swanton

5. The Buzz about Bees in the Oak Openings

Enjoy an afternoon walk through the small and sandy oak savanna and watch bumblebees pollinate wild blue lupines and blueberries. The walk will be led by Mitch Magdich, education curator of the Toledo Zoo. Free.

2-3:30pm | Tuesday, May 15

Mielke Road Savanna Wildlife Area | Hill/Crissey Intersection

6. Wetland Wildlife

Come and see for yourself why the Irwin Prairie is considered the finest sedge meadow in the area. Join the preserve staff in search of unique and rare plants and animals that live in the wetland. Free.

6:30-8:30pm | Wednesday, May 16

Irwin Prairie | 9911 W Bancroft St, Holland

7. Wild About Wildlands

Nationally renowned naturalist and top wildlife tracker Susan Morse will share her award-winning photography and exciting anecdotes from her times in the field. Her presentation will discuss the habitat of local species, how to identify their signs in the field, the role they play in local ecology and challenges they face in the 21st century. $5

7-9pm | Thursday, May 16

Bedford High School | 8285 Jackman Rd, Temperance, MI

8. Wild About Wildlife Workshop

Spend the entire day with Susan Morse during this workshop filled with exploring local animal behavior. Learn hints and tips for detecting, identifying, and interpreting wildlife tracks and signs in Oak Openings from Morse. $40

8am-5pm | Friday, May 18th | Saturday, May 19

Oak Openings | 5230 Wilkins Rd, Whitehouse

9. Frogtastic Night

Learn to distinguish the calls of natives frogs and toads then put your knowledge to the test with students from the University of Toledo. Kids will also play a frog life cycle game for prizes. Free.

7:30-9pm | Saturday, May 19th

Secor Metropark | 10000 Central Ave, Toledo

10. Bow for Blue Week

Blue week goes out with a bang with this archery field course winding through Oak Openings. No experience or equipment is required for you to spend the afternoon learning archery as well as what makes the Tomahawks Archers property unique and the group’s restoration efforts. Free.

1-4pm | Sunday, May 20th

Tomahawk Archers | 2085 W Erie Rd, Temperance, MI