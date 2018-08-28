Hub Group Sees Potential in Toledo

With the Toledo area renaissance in full swing, the City Paper salutes the progress of businesses, agencies and service providers that are transforming our region, beginning with the redevelopment of Downtown. Spotlighting the new digs of area leaders, we begin with this issue and will continue in upcoming issues. Let us know about your office or retail space so we can feature your ‘new digs.’ Contact editor@adamsstreetpublishing.com

Three and a half years ago Hub Group was looking to expand their truck brokerage vertical. Seeking seasoned veterans and industry-leaders, Hub Group hired Chris Keller, Ryan Bristol, Nate Wilson, and Rob Simmons. Within the time period since they have grown to 115 employees and become one of the anchor companies in the Toledo Warehouse District.

Mr. Keller, Vice President, is proud of what they have accomplished as a team. “I have always carried my days school motto, ‘be who we are and be that well’. We have created an empowering, inclusive culture that drives fulfillment. A sense of community and family values has always been an important part of our office and I have seen this expand into the relationships we have with our customers, our carriers and the way our employees support each other. Passion and attitude determine how well you do something and a company must adapt to employees’ changing aspirations by continuing to offer new opportunities for growth.”

Speaking of growth, Hub Group has already expanded once and has since outgrown that space and is in the process of renovating yet another floor in what can only be called one of the premier offices in downtown Toledo.

Hub Group is a world-class supply chain solutions provider that offers multi-modal transportation services throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. Delivering a tailored mix of non-asset value-added services and asset-based capacity with 37,000 53’ intermodal containers and 2,500 trucks, Hub Group’s solutions deliver value to each customer through fully integrated solutions. As a publicly traded company with over $4 billion in revenue, Hub Group’s organization of over 4,000 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chain needs.