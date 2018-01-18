“Where Light Goes” exhibit at University of Toledo

Photographers and photography buffs– Explore the modern approaches of photographic images at University of Toledo’s exhibition Where Light Goes. This exhibit will delve into the approaches of examination of physical properties, reproduction, vulnerability, and its uncertainty as an “instrument of truth.” From 7-9pm on Friday, February 2, a panel discussion will be held at the Toledo Museum of Art Little Theater by Dr. Robin Reisenfeld, curator of works on paper for the Toledo Museum of Art, will feature Gallery Director Brian Carpenter, and the exhibit’s three artists; Trisha Holt, Ben Schonberger, and Eric Zeigler. On view through Friday, February 16.

UT Center for the Visual Arts, 620 Art Museum Pl.

419-530-8300 | utoledo.edual/svpa/art