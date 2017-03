Calling all aspiring artists— time to show Toledo what you’re made of. Buckeye Broadband has partnered with the Toledo Zoo to give local and regional artists an opportunity to sell their work during Wild About Art. The two-day exhibit gives artists a chance to be inspired by the Zoo’s animals. All mediums are welcome. Deadline to enter, March 31. $20 non-refundable fee. Event on Saturday, August 5 & Sunday, August 6.

The Toledo Zoo

2700 Broadway St. | 419-385-5721

toledozoo.org/wildaboutart