Do you have an idea for art project that would require you to travel?

Whether you want to study painting in Italy, take photographs in New Zealand, or research pottery in South America, the Toledo Museum of Art wants to help.

Submit an application for the Palmer Scholarship, which helps art-related travel for northwest Ohio residents.

Artists, photographers, students and others pursuing an artistic endeavor away from home to apply for up to $8,000 in funding. While the scholarship covers airfare, meals, and hotel or housing, it does not provide for related tuition, class fees or study materials.

Applications are due March 3, 2017.

For more information, see online.