Toledo Museum of Art Little Theater screens The Mystery of Picasso

Pablo Picasso finished Guernica, arguably his most famous painting, in June 1937. Over 11 ft. tall and 25 ft. wide, the expansive anti-war mural responded to the Spanish Civil War with distorted figures in gray scale. Violent, expressive and breathtaking, the work pushed back at the audience, provoking unease and curiosity. In 1956, French filmmaker Henri-Georges Clouzot showcased the Spanish artist in the documentary The Mystery of Picasso, following the start-to-finish creation of 20 original works. Detailing the creation of the master’s work, the film prompts questions and demonstrates that Picasso’s mystery lies beyond the canvas. 7pm. Friday, September 22.

Toledo Museum of Art Little Theater

2445 Monroe St. | 419-255-8000

toledomuseum.org

