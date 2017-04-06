Graphic designers rarely get their true due as artists. Even designs recognized by millions of people are often uncredited. Celebrate the success of ten Toledo graphic designers during The Poster Show, featuring Bob Cairl, Jeff Kimble, Terry Lesniewicz, Ellen Loeffler, Steve Mockensturm, Al Navarre, Joe Pinciotti, Gene Powell, Martin Treu, and Dan Weeks. Meet the artists during the show’s opening reception: 6-9pm on Wednesday, April 19. Through July 7.



The Paula Brown Shop

912 Monroe St. | 419-241-8100 | paulabrownshop.com