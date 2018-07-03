Toledo Aerial Media Presents Photography Showcase

TAM (Toledo Aerial Media) specializes in aerial photography from around the globe. For the second year in a row, The National Center for Photography will feature new works by TAM in the gallery with the exhibit Art at Alti2ude. The 40 images offer striking views of canyons, tropical oceans, along with views of downtown Toledo, all captured via sophisticated drone technology. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays now through September 2.

Noon-2pm

Secor Metropark, 10001 Central Ave.

419-407-9793. | metroparkstoledo.com | Free