Are sculptures and a roasted pig the best combination since Andy Warhol and soup cans? Find out when art and food combine in Blissfield, MI at the third annual John D. Wittersheim Sculpture Park Fundraiser. Featuring sculpture demonstrations, a silent auction, door prizes and the return of the Great Art Raffle, the fundraiser will provide plenty to see, do and win. And yes, that roasted pig will be for eating, as two drinks and food are included in the ticket price. Live musical performances by Siena Heights alumni and friends. Funds raised benefit the arts. Adults only. 6-10pm. Saturday, February 25. $25/general $15/students.

Flatlanders Sculpture Supply and Art Galleries | 11993 U.S. 223

Blissfield, MI. | 517-486-4591

facebook.com/JohnWittersheimMemorial