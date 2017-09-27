The Great Black Swamp photography exhibit

Our regional water crisis isn’t just concerning because it impacts our drinking water, but because of its effect on Northwest Ohio’s unique landscape and wildlife. Take a look at the swamp’s history, from its pre-European settlement wild origins to its current condition, during a photography exhibit from the Black Swamp Conservancy, The Great Black Swamp. Photographs from local artists Art Weber, Brian Zwiebel, Michael Basista, Andrew Cole and others, will complement a new map of the historic swamp created by designer Margo Puffenberger. A reception will be held 6-8pm Friday, October 13. On view through the end of November.

National Center for Nature Photography at Secor Metropark 10001 Central Ave. | Sylvania | 419-407-9710

blackswamp.org