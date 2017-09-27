Artists’ Brushes 101 workshop at The Art Supply Depot

Talent can only get you so far—understanding the tools at your disposal can make or break the execution of even the best idea. Learn how different types of paintbrushes can serve as your magic wand during The Art Supply Depo workshop, Artists’ Brushes 101: For Decorative Painting Techniques. Professional painter and educator Donna Ebert will the process of painting a landscape while showing what different brush shapes, bristles, sizes and types can accomplish. All supplies included. Advanced registration is required. $47. 5:30-8:30pm. Thursday, November 2.

The Art Supply Depo

29 S. St. Clair St. | 419-720-6462

artsupplydepo.com