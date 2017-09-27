Last spring, we introduced readers to local woodworkers with a feature story, Carving Artists (April 5, 2017). See how skilled carvers are going against the grain and bringing an age-old craft into modern day at the 31st annual Woodcarvers’ Show & Sale at Sauder Village. Browse Founder’s Hall, filled with handcrafted objects, along with special demonstrations, workshops, educational opportunities and live music by Wes Linenkugel, who plays the hammer dulcimer, a unique stringed percussion instrument. For access to the show and Historical Village: $17/adults. $11/students ages 6-16. Senior, Military and AAA discounts apply. $8/for the show only. 10am-5pm on Saturday, October 28. 11am-4pm on Sunday, October 29.

Sauder Village

22611 SR2 | Archbold, OH.

1-800-590-9755 | saudervillage.org