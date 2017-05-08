A great time is just an axe throw away. Adrian, Mich. is the scene of the first annual Great Lakes Woodworking Festival, hosted by Sam Beauford Woodshop. This full day of woodbased activities includes building and racing your own wooden car, gun stock carving exhibitions, tool appraisals, canoe paddle shaping, guitar making and a bandsaw optimization class. Pretty much anything to do with repurposing wood will be covered here. Featured artisans include guitar builder Gary Zimnicki and Toledo’s own Chad Stanton.

Sunday, May 7 | Sam Beauford Woodshop

2300 N. Adrian Hwy. #41 Adrian, MI | 517-902-8383. greatlakeswoodworkingfestival.com Free