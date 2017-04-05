Head outside and get a taste of spring during the Red Bird Arts District First Friday Art Walk, April 7. Every month, downtown Sylvania’s creative shops, local boutiques, art galleries and restaurants flock together for an evening of special events, live music and art exhibits. Stop by Hudson Gallery (5645 Main St.) for the opening of a new show by Michigan painter Candace Compton Pappas; the Sylvania Community Arts Commission (5725 Main St.) will screen short films; Reve Salon and Spa (5633 Main St.) will host watercolor and acrylic works by J’Van Winfield; and River Centre Gallery (5679 N. Main St.) will open a solo show of works by Cleveland painter Timothy Callaghan’s Home(sic). Events begin at 5pm and run until 8pm. For more District happenings, visit redbirdarts.org