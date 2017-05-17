Don’t have a boyfriend, let alone one with a stylist? No problem. Your Boyfriends Stylist (YBFS) is a fashion and art marketing group that wants to bring the style to you. Join them for a party full of art, fashion and music during The 4th Carlo Rossi Art Exhibition. Dance to music by DJ 100, listen to live music by local artists and producers and browse acrylic paintings, fashion and other art by local creatives. $10 RSVP. Door fees are TBH. 7-11pm. Friday, May 26.

The Truth Gallery

1811 Adams St. | 419-242-7650

Yourboyfriendsstylist.com