Artists are great makers, and that inventiveness lends well to parties. Need proof? Nobody throws a bigger bash than The Arts Commission during their annual spring fundraiser, The Mix Blō Out.

Join local artists in two adjacent creative spaces downtown, Graphite Design + Build and Gathered Glassblowing Studio, for an evening of art, music, culture and fun. Catch demonstrations and live painting, nosh on treats by Toledo favorites, hear music from the diverse entertainment lineup, and bid on local art at a curated art auction.

Ages 21+ only. $85/general. $135/VIP tickets. 8:30pm-12:30am, with the VIP Preview from 7:30-8:30pm. Friday, May 12.

15-23 N. Huron, downtown Toledo. 419-254-2787. theartscommission.org Facebook event.