Ceramic artist Jan Pugh’s stunning, whimsical pottery is now available in Perrysburg. The Genoa pottery studio founded by Jan Pugh, Packer Creek Pottery, has opened a second shop and gallery in Perrysburg. Off the wheel and ready to deal, functional ceramic works will be debuted during the gallery grand opening weekend. Thursday, May 18 through Saturday, May 20. 10am-5:30pm, Monday-Friday. 10am-4pm, Saturday.

Open late during the Farmer’s Market.

322 Louisiana Ave. | Perry’s Landing, Perrysburg

419-806-1355 | packercreekpottery.com