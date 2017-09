Hear from the minds behind 20 North Gallery’s In Otherworlds exhibit during a special talk with artists Craig Fisher and Dan Hernandez, who will both discuss their works in the show. Printmaker Fisher will speak at 7pm and new media painter Hernandez will speak at 7:30pm. Question and answer session will follow. Friday, September 22.

20 North Gallery

18 N. St. Clair St. | 419-241-2400

20northgallery.com