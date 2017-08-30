Momentum: Arts and Music

Toledo’s creative community, gathering speed, celebrates local art history and forward progress when local businesses and organizations come together for downtown Toledo’s first three-day arts and musical festival— Momentum, from September 15-17.

Downtown Toledo will showcase area and visiting artists with live music, parties, performances, public art projects, a juried glass art exhibit and competition, and more courtesy of The Arts Commission, the Toledo Symphony Orchestra and presenting partner ProMedica. To join others gaining Momentum, here’s an overview of this free regional community celebration.

Friday, September 15

Start your weekend with an ode to royalty— the Toledo Symphony Orchestra presents A Symphonic Tribute to the Music of Prince. The TSO will share the stage with former members of Prince’s New Power Generation to perform memorable hits, like “Purple Rain,” “When Doves Cry” and more. (7:30-10:30pm. Promenade Park, 400 Water St.)

Saturday & Sunday, September 16-17

Browse works from over 20 artist vendors, enjoy live music, artist demos, public art projects and more during the two-day Glass, Music & Art Festival in Promenade Park, from 10am-5pm on Saturday and Sunday. For a full schedule of live music and performances, see the ad on pg. 10

Watch and learn from Firenation Glass and Toledo Twisted Iron during artist demonstrations, and explore INTER/ACTIVE public art projects, which include: a community mural with Maura Amato; the interactive art installation “Unity” from Erin Peterson; and Deep in Design LLC’s bicycle-powered aluminum sand casting project “The Community Sandbox.”

In addition, the Afghan-born conceptual artist Aman Mojadidi’s “Once Upon a Place” installation, fresh from New York’s Times Square, will be placed in Promenade Park, Toledo Lucas County Public Library and on the University of Toledo campus. Step inside old school phone booths to hear immigration stories, during this lengthy stop (September 15-October 22) before it heads to Art Basel in Miami, Florida. Saturday happenings

From 4:30-5pm, head to AIGA (705 Monroe St.) for Hot Shots to see how local glass artists have collaborated with local design agencies.

At 5:30pm, the Momentum juried glass art exhibition kicks off in the historic Secor Building (425 Jefferson Ave.), where galleries, including River House Arts, display artworks from regional and national artists. A panel of judges, nationally recognized experts, will award over $10,000 in prizes. See the works until 10pm on Saturday, from 10am-5pm on Sunday, or through October 14.

At 8:30pm, head to the Warehouse District for Momentum After Dark. Wander through multiple venues until 1am to hear live music from local bands and performers. Catch The Bridges (Ye Olde Cock n Bull), Katie’s Randy Cat (The Blarney), Bobby G and Friends (Ye Olde Durty Bird), Ramona Collins (NINE at Hensville), and more at free stages. $5 gets you to Fleetwood’s Tap Room outdoor stage to see headliners— Ben Stalets Band (8:30pm) and The Commonheart (10pm). Sunday happenings

Cool down from all the hot glass during another romp at Promenade Park for more of the Glass, Music & Art Festival (10am-5pm).

At 2pm, hear Aman Mojadidi’s free talk, “Borderless: Art and Migration in Troubled Times”, in the McMaster Center at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

Visit theartscommission.org/momentum for more info.