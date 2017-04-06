Looking to break into the local arts scene but unsure where to start? Don’t worry— Toledo’s creative community doesn’t have a guest list and you don’t know who to know to get in the know. Mix, mingle and network with local artists of all types during The Arts Commission’s Artist Meet and Greet on Friday, April 21 at Handmade Toledo. Visual, performing and literary artist will enjoy entertainment, light refreshments and get the first chance to hear from The Arts Commission about the new 2017 Artists Services Programming, which will include accelerator grant funding, merit awards and even more ways for artists to connect with community resources.

6-8pm. Friday, April 21.



Handmade Toledo

1717 Adams St. | 419-254-ARTS | theartscommission.org

