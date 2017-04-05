When sitting at the dinner table with friends, family or strangers, we eat slowly, listen, learn, share and savor. Inspired by that intentionality, Michigan ceramic artist Jeni Hansen Gard has proposed A Communal Thread, an art project with a similar sense of cooperation. Gard has coordinated a group of 12 women from the Sylvania area to share weekly meals on plates, bowls and cups, handmade by the artist, and to document their experience. The gallery will also host an exhibition of her works in June. To hear more about her work, don’t miss Gard’s free artist lecture, presented as part of the Sr. Jane Mary Sorosiak Lecture Series. 2-4pm, Sunday, April 9.

Franciscan Center Theatre

6832 Convent Blvd. | Sylvania | 419-824-3961

lourdes.edu