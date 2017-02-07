Gain a new perspective on the Metroparks with the photography show Art at Altitude. Toledo Area Media owners Phil Myers and Chris Aldrich, along with team member James Jackson, utilized camera-equipped drones to capture high-altitude images of the area Metroparks, soaring over woods, rivers, prairies, flora and fauna, for use in a myriad of real world and social media applications. The team has assembled a collection of their favorite captured images in an exhibition at the National Center for Nature Photography. Through Friday, March 31.

Secor Metropark | 10001 W. Central Ave

419-407-9710 | metroparkstoledo.com