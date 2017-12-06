Learn how to paint artist Kati Kleimola’s floral style at River Centre Gallery

Learning to paint can be fun. If you’re tired of paint-by-numbers, create a gorgeous floral painting on a 12×12 birch panel with professional grade acrylic paint during Kati’s Garden Series. Artist Kati Kleimola will show you how to mimic her rich and distinct floral style during a relaxing evening in the gallery. No experience is necessary. Space is limited, please register in advance. $50, all supplies included. 6-8pm. Two sessions are available: Thursdays, January 11 or January 25.

River Centre Gallery

5679 Main St. | 419-882-8949

Rivercentregallery.com