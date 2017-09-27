Land of landscapes

Online art instructor and painter Tim Gagnon has visited from Maine to showcase his detailed, realistic and picturesque landscape paintings in a solo show at the American Frame Showroom, on view through November 30. In addition to the exhibit, American Frame has partnered with Gagnon to create a collection of frames specifically designed to complement landscape paintings. An internationally-recognized artist and instructor, Gagnon has taught more than 10,000 people. In 2012, Gagnon was named one of the Top 50 Artists of the year by Arts Business News and was chosen out of a field of 700 artists as the winner of the 2011 Art Expo Challenge.

American Frame Showroom

400 Tomahawk Dr., Maumee | 419-887-8030 Americanframe.com | timgagnonart.com