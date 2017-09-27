Joanne Grossman oil paintings exhibition at 20 North Gallery

This past May, Toledo artist Joanne Grossman passed away, leaving a legacy of her emotional, engaging and visually rich paintings. Often depicting nostalgic scenes of isolated figures, the late artist’s large-scale oil paintings and their unspoken stories are the subject of a solo exhibition of her work, Joanne Grossmann: The Larger Narrative. Take a closer look at Grossmann’s intimate, subtle paintings through December 30. Join the family for a

reception 6-9pm Friday, October 20.

20 North Gallery

18 N. St. Clair St.

419-241-2400 | 20northgallery.com